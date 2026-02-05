Undisputed WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has been keeping busy outside the ring as his dominant title reign continues to roll on.

McIntyre was recently spotted at WWE headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut, where he was said to be filming material tied to upcoming company projects. The appearance comes at a time when McIntyre remains firmly positioned at the top of WWE programming.

“The Scottish Warrior” has been on a tear since reclaiming the Undisputed WWE Championship last month. McIntyre defeated Cody Rhodes in a brutal Three Stages of Hell Match to win back the title and followed that up with a successful defense at last weekend’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view, turning away a determined challenge from Sami Zayn.

But McIntyre’s night at the Royal Rumble didn’t end there.

Later in the evening, McIntyre reignited his rivalry with Rhodes during the 2026 Men’s Royal Rumble match, attacking him and eliminating any chance Rhodes had of securing a WrestleMania opportunity. The move added yet another chapter to their ongoing issues.

All signs point to fallout coming soon, as Rhodes is expected to address the situation on this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown. The show takes place Friday, February 6, from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, and will air live on the USA Network beginning at 8:00 PM EST.

