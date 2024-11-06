Some backstage news and notes have surfaced regarding tonight’s WWE NXT show at 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Wrestle Votes is reporting that executives from The CW Network are internally expecting tonight’s special Wednesday episode to be the highest-rated show since the debut last month.

Obviously the news channels covering the political scene in the U.S. will be taking a large chunk out of anything on TV tonight, and with WWE NXT going head-to-head against AEW Dynamite on a different night than usual, they are considered to be pretty lofty expectations.

