Damian Priest is sticking around WWE.

It was recently revealed that the heavyweight champion signed a new deal with the company and will be with them for the foreseeable future. Fightful Select now reports that Priest actually re-signed with WWE back in February just days before it was set to expire. Despite the last minute paperwork WWE sources tell Fightful that they always planned on keeping Priest and the two sides were negotiating plenty before the deal was finally agreed to. It is noted that he has full control over his new WWE theme.

Aside from his accomplishments in WWE, Priest recently signed with Paradigm Talent Agency.