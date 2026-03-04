Danhausen is already making noise in WWE.

And not just on television.

Following his recent debut, the “very nice, very evil” former AEW standout has reportedly gotten off to a strong start when it comes to merchandise sales.

According to one source, WWE officials have been “pleasantly surprised” with the early numbers his items have generated.

That momentum doesn’t appear to be slowing down.

It was noted that Danhausen is expected to be at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida this week. He’s also anticipated to be in attendance at Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown in Phoenix, Arizona.

Danhausen himself chimed in on social media on Wednesday, boasting about his early success on WWEShop.com.

“Danhausens debut shirt is the top seller on WWE Shop,” he wrote via X. “Go give Danhausen all of your human monies or face the same fate of Mysterious Dominik.”

Very nice.

Very profitable.

Danhausen made his official debut at WWE Elimination Chamber in Chicago, Illinois this past Saturday before popping up again on Monday’s episode of WWE Raw from Indianapolis, Indiana.

