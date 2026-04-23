Danhausen may be doing the impossible in WWE’s world of merchandise.

The very nice, very evil star is reportedly driving serious momentum for WWE merchandise sales, with strong demand tied to his recent releases catching major attention behind the scenes.

Fanatics is said to have been impressed by the response over the weekend, as Danhausen’s merchandise generated significant revenue and was popular enough to require multiple restocks due to ongoing demand.

The numbers apparently caught even internal expectations off guard.

On top of that, there is growing expectation that Danhausen will soon be added to the Fanatics Fest lineup, with his rising popularity and strong fan interest making him a likely addition to the event in the near future.

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)