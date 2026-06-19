Danhausen was reportedly invited to attend the New York Knicks’ NBA Championship parade in New York City this week, but the WWE star ultimately did not appear at Thursday’s festivities.

The absence raised some eyebrows, as Danhausen had been in New York the day prior, June 17, for filming commitments with ESPN. While that has led to speculation that a decision was made to leave him out of the parade, there has been no official confirmation regarding why he was not in attendance.

The development comes amid the ongoing buzz surrounding Danhausen’s unlikely connection to the Knicks’ historic title run. The popular WWE personality has been credited by fans with helping bring an end to the franchise’s 53-year championship drought through his trademark “curse” antics.

The story began when Danhausen famously placed a curse on the Cleveland Cavaliers ahead of their playoff series with New York. The Knicks proceeded to sweep Cleveland in the Eastern Conference Finals. Danhausen later claimed to have lifted a curse from the Knicks themselves, and the team went on to defeat the San Antonio Spurs in five games, capturing the NBA Championship by a 4-1 series margin.

Whether coincidence or supernatural intervention, Danhausen’s role in the Knicks’ title run has become one of the more entertaining side stories of the NBA postseason.

Danhausen is requesting a one day contract with The KNICKSHAUSEN so he may retire from basketball’s as a champion of the world. — Danhausen (@DanhausenAD) June 16, 2026

(H/T: PWInsider.com)