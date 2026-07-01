One of the most infamous wrestling events of all time was nearly the subject of an episode of Dark Side of the Ring.

While the documentary series returns for its seventh season on July 7 with a new slate of stories, Heroes of Wrestling was reportedly considered as a potential episode before the idea was ultimately shelved.

According to Dark Side of the Ring co-creator Evan Husney, the production team had moved beyond the early planning stages for an episode centered on the infamous 1999 pay-per-view. Husney noted that contact had been made with several individuals connected to the event, and interviews were being lined up before the project was eventually put on hold.

The Heroes of Wrestling pay-per-view has long been regarded as one of the most notorious events in professional wrestling history. The show featured numerous veteran stars, many of whom are still able to share their firsthand accounts of what transpired, including Dutch Mantell, Jake Roberts, Bob Orton Jr., One Man Gang, 2 Cold Scorpio, Marty Jannetty, Julio Fantastico, Greg Valentine, and others.

Although the episode never came to fruition, the event remains one of the most infamous shows in wrestling history and would seemingly provide plenty of material should the series decide to revisit the concept in a future season.

New episodes of Dark Side of the Ring will air every Tuesday night after the season seven premiere on July 7 at 10/9c on Vice TV.

RELATED NEWS: Complete Episode Guide For Season 7 Of Dark Side Of The Ring On Vice TV

The Season 7 trailer is here! The season begins with a 3-part look at the controversy and backstage battles that defined TNA Wrestling through the eyes of @RealJeffJarrett. The 3-part TNA event begins with a 2-hour premiere July 7 on @VICETV and concludes the following week. pic.twitter.com/WN5RHUHI1s — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) June 3, 2026

(H/T: Fightful Select)