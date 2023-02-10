MLW National Openweight Champion Davey Richards is set to become a free agent from MLW soon.

MLW announced in December 2021 that Richards had signed a new multi-year contract extension after originally signing with the company in May 2021. However, a new report from PWInsider notes that Richards’ MLW contract is set to expire in a few months.

Unless Richards and MLW come to terms on a new deal, the veteran pro wrestler would become a free agent, able to sign with whoever he wants.

Richards is technically still the MLW National Openweight Champion but he defended the strap against the debuting Johnny Fusion (John Hennigan) at MLW’s Blood & Thunder tapings on January 7. That match should air soon.

Richards has continued to work for various indie companies while with MLW, including DEFY, UWN, Beyond, PWG, and the NWA, among others. He retained the MLW National Openweight Title over Colby Corino at the NWA Hard Times III pay-per-view back in November.

Richards, a former PWG World Champion and ROH World Champion, has been wrestling since 2004. He’s also worked with Impact Wrestling and NJPW, and briefly in 2013.

