Veteran pro wrestler Davey Richards is reportedly signed to a longterm MLW contract.

Richards recently spoke with Fightful and revealed that he had talks with several companies upon returning to pro wrestling in the summer of 2021 after taking a few years off, but he ultimately signed with MLW because he felt the deal was “too good to be true.”

Richards was quickly offered a two-year contract extension after going to work for MLW. He currently has around 2.5 years left on his MLW contract, which expires in the summer or fall of 2024.

Richards won MLW’s 2021 Opera Cup tournament, picking up wins over 2020 champion Tom Lawlor and Bobby Fish, and then TJP in the finals.

The 39 year old Richards continues to work indie dates while signed to MLW. He currently holds the ASW Heavyweight Title for All Star Wrestling in West Virginia, and the PWR Tag Team Titles with Eddie Edwards for Sami Callihan’s The Wrestling Revolver promotion. He recently launched the Team Ambition Dojo in St. Louis, and regularly works with up & coming wrestlers as the Head Coach. Richards also works part-time in medicine, as seen below.

Stay tuned for more on Richards.

