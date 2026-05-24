Backstage morale within WWE has reportedly taken a hit in recent months following a wave of roster cuts, contract-related frustrations, and several public relations issues surrounding the company.

According to a recent report, the overall feeling backstage is said to be “definitely worse than it used to be,” although sources noted that the atmosphere has not reached the same level of frustration seen during the 2022 Royal Rumble period or WWE’s late-2019 creative struggles.

At the time, morale was reportedly described internally as being a “different kind of fed up,” with talent expressing heavier dissatisfaction regarding the company’s direction and creative handling.

Still, the current mood behind the scenes is said to be noticeably lower than it had been previously. It was also noted that morale can shift from day to day depending on circumstances, and opinions naturally vary across WWE’s large and diverse roster.

The discussion comes after WWE released more than two dozen talents last month, including Kairi Sane, members of The Wyatt Family, Aleister Black, and Zelina Vega.

Another major story involved The New Day. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods reportedly requested their releases after being presented with proposed pay cuts and changes to contracts they had signed just one year earlier.

The recent developments have led to increased discussion regarding talent relations and overall locker room sentiment within WWE.

(H/T: Fightful Select)