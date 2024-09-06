The closing angle on the AEW All Out 2024 go-home episode of AEW Dynamite on Wednesday night, September 4, was a powerful one.

Fightful Select is reporting that the angle that saw Hangman Page burn down the childhood home of Swerve Strickland was all coordinated and planned well in advance of airing on the show.

Swerve had over a half a year left on his AEW deal, but the company saw a storyline opportunity to announce his re-signing and use it to fuel the story of him buying his childhood home, only for Hangman to burn it down.

The house being burnt down was done by a very small crew and included professional supervision all throughout. The angle was planned for months before coming to fruition, with many on the AEW roster unaware of it altogether.

Many talents congratulated Swerve upon learning that he bought his childhood home, not realizing that the home being purchased was an angle.

Numerous meticulous references with the angle in mind were made specifically to help create more conflict into the story where Hangman Page could largely be viewed as a babyface leading into the big unveiling of the house fire.

There will reportedly be storyline explanations as to why Hangman won’t face legal consequences as a result of his actions.

It appears the current working plan is for Hangman Page vs. Swerve Strickland in a Lights Out Unsanctioned Steel Cage match is currently scheduled to headline this coming Saturday’s AEW All Out: Chicago 2024 pay-per-view at NOW Arena.

Make sure to join us here on September 7 for live AEW All Out: Chicago 2024 results coverage.