Next Saturday IMPACT will be holding their Slammiversary pay per view, their first event in front of fans since the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020. One of the marquee matchups on that show is Deonna Purrazzo defending the Knockouts championship against a mystery superstar. A recent social media rumor gave fans the impression that Ruby Soho (fka Ruby Riott in WWE) was going to be revealed as Purrazzo’s opponent. However, that doesn’t seem to be the case.

According to Fightful Select, the opponent will not be Soho as there is still come uncertainty on her non-compete clause following her release from WWE last month. If she was under a standard contract then that would mean September would be when she could start accepting bookings. The report does note that Purrazzo’s opponent is going to be someone who is not already on the IMPACT roster.

