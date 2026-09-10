WWE’s Premium Live Event schedule will continue to feature a variety of start times throughout the remainder of 2026.

According to a new report, the scheduled start times for WWE’s remaining Premium Live Events are currently listed as follows:

* Money in the Bank on October 10 — 6 p.m. ET

* Crown Jewel on November 7 — 1 p.m. ET

* Survivor Series: WarGames on November 28 — 6 p.m. ET

* Wrestlepalooza on December 13 — 6 a.m. ET

Wrestlepalooza will take place in Australia, accounting for its early-morning start in the United States. The December 13 date could potentially give wrestling fans major programming in both the morning and evening.

Meanwhile, the reported 8 p.m. ET start time for WWE Worlds Collide in Rosemont, Illinois, is said to be a deliberate decision based on the location and date.

The event is scheduled for the same day as AEW All Out in nearby Hoffman Estates, Illinois, with WWE reportedly intending to compete directly against AEW’s pay-per-view.

Start times remain subject to change until officially confirmed by WWE.

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)