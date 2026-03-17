There’s been a notable shake-up behind the scenes regarding Dominik Mysterio following WWE Raw this week.

According to Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com, the originally planned match for the March 16 episode of WWE Raw was Mysterio vs. Dragon Lee. However, those plans were scrapped, and the bout was changed to an Intercontinental Championship match featuring Penta vs. Dragon Lee instead.

The reason?

A potential injury.

“Dom vs. Dragon Lee was scheduled for Raw but it appears Dom is in concussion protocol,” Alvarez reported.

That lines up with what was later confirmed on Raw, as WWE announced that Mysterio was not medically cleared following his match at AAA Rey de Reyes over the weekend. While specifics haven’t been officially disclosed, the situation is believed to stem from a possible concussion suffered during that appearance.

As a result, Mysterio was pulled from Monday’s show entirely, despite originally being advertised alongside the rest of The Judgment Day.

Instead, Liv Morgan appeared via video to address the group’s shocking actions involving Finn Balor.

And she didn’t hold back.

Morgan claimed that ousting Balor had been her plan all along, insisting that he was never truly in control of the faction and was “always on borrowed time.” She added that she had been aware of his scheming and took satisfaction in watching his downfall unfold.