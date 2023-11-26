Rey Mysterio was written off television a few weeks ago on WWE SmackDown due to the need for knee surgery. This happened after Mysterio had formed an alliance with Santos Escobar and other members of the LWO, including Carlito. Escobar turned heel by attacking Mysterio.

There have been discussions about bringing Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo into the program to align with Escobar, although it’s unclear whether that will actually happen.

The match between Dragon Lee and Escobar took place at the WWE Survivor Series premium live event, where Escobar emerged victorious. Carlito was originally announced as Escobar’s opponent.

On Friday’s SmackDown, Carlito was removed from the Survivor Series match after being attacked by Escobar, with Lee demanding to take his place.

During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer mentioned that Lee, not Carlito, had always intended to be part of the match despite the initial announcement of Carlito vs. Escobar.