Dragon Lee and Dralistico are reportedly approaching the end of their respective contracts with WWE and AEW.

Dragon Lee signed with WWE in late 2022, while his brother Dralistico joined AEW in November 2023.

Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com noted Saturday that both wrestlers have contracts set to expire relatively soon. He also pointed out that the brothers have trademarked the name “Hermanos Lee.”

“Dragon Lee and Dralistico both have deals expiring fairly soon,” Alvarez wrote. “And interestingly enough they have trademarked the name HERMANOS LEE.”

Dragon Lee remains active on WWE television. He unsuccessfully challenged Chad Gable for the Intercontinental Championship on the September 14 episode of WWE Raw in Mexico City.

Lee is also scheduled to compete in a Money in the Bank qualifying match on Monday’s Raw, where he will face Solo Sikoa and Dominik Mysterio in a Triple Threat match.

Dralistico, meanwhile, has not wrestled for AEW since the June 6 Collision taping. He teamed with Rush and Sammy Guevara that night in an unsuccessful challenge against Kyle O’Reilly, Orange Cassidy and Roderick Strong for the AEW World Trios Championships.