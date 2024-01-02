Tonight’s WWE NXT will feature the New Year’s Evil special. Originally, Dragon Lee, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro were scheduled to face off against Drew Gulak, Charlie Dempsey, and Damon Kemp.

However, due to a visa issue, Lee had to withdraw from the match. As of now, it remains uncertain who will take Lee’s place in tonight’s match.

According to Pwinsider, there are no immediate concerns regarding Lee’s new work visa for WWE in the United States, and it has already been approved. Unfortunately, due to the holiday season, the visa did not arrive in time for Lee to make his way back to the United States for NXT tonight.

However, there is good news as it is expected that Lee will return to the States in the near future, possibly even in time for Friday’s SmackDown. It’s just a matter of the visa physically reaching his hands.