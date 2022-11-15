Veteran WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre was recently praised for his commitment to the company.

A new report from PWInsider notes how McIntyre had quite a few people praising him this past week for his commitment to WWE as he went from the United States to Germany and Switzerland for SmackDown live events, then to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel, then to India to film a movie role with Sony India, then back to the United States for Friday’s live SmackDown, then a pair of live events in Illinois and Wisconsin this past weekend.

McIntyre was on the road for several weeks straight to make WWE-related appearances, and is expected to be on Friday’s live SmackDown from Hartford, CT. This dedication did not go unnoticed within the company.

As seen in the photo below, McIntyre had his wife Kaitlyn with him for at least part of the tour as he tagged a photo of the two from the ITC Maratha hotel in Mumbai, India.

McIntyre is expected to work the Men’s War Games match at WWE Survivor Series on November 26, teaming with Sheamus, Butch and Ridge Holland, plus one other Superstar to take on The Bloodline’s Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Kevin Owens was rumored to be the final participant in the match, but he suffered an injury this past weekend. The Men’s War Games match has not been confirmed, but we should know more after Friday’s SmackDown.

