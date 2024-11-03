Drew McIntyre and CM Punk haven’t been featured on WWE television since their brutal Hell in a Cell match at the Bad Blood pay-per-view event.

At one point during the match, McIntyre was hit in the head with a toolbox which led to him receiving 16 staples.

Fightful Select is reporting that while McIntyre would have required time off for that injury to heal, he’s actually been in Europe visiting family.

In other news, former WWE Superstars Mandy Rose (Amanda Saccomanno) and Tino Sabbatelli (Sabatino Piscitelli) have officially tied the knot.

The couple, who announced their engagement in September 2022, were married in East Brunswick, NJ earlier today.

PEOPLE is reporting that there were over 200 guests in attendance.

Rose told PEOPLE, “Sabby and I have been through a lot together, and many of our family and friends over at WWE know firsthand how we had a lot of trials and tribulations. But God knew that we belonged together, so in the end it was destined, and I know it sounds cliché but ‘everything happens for a reason.’ “

Congratulations to the happy couple!