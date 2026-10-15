Drew McIntyre has revealed how a major Hollywood opportunity led to WWE extending his ongoing absence from television, with Triple H giving him his full support.

During a recent appearance on Bradley Martyn’s Raw Talk podcast, “The Scottish Warrior” discussed his time away from WWE and how his acting career resulted in a change of plans for his anticipated return.

According to McIntyre, he was preparing to return to WWE after wrapping production on Highlander when he received an unexpected phone call about another film opportunity involving Russell Crowe.

“Once I finished Highlander, I was about to return to WWE, and I got a phone call from the agent, and he said to me, ‘Russell Crowe is asking for you to be in a movie.’”

McIntyre explained that the opportunity immediately caught his attention, particularly after learning that Crowe had apparently heard positive things about his performance in Highlander.

“Then I really liked the script. I loved the character, and the fact Russell was asking for me was just bizarre to me. I guess he went to Henry and kind of asked about me. Henry put me over for the performance on Highlander.”

Although McIntyre had already been away from WWE for several months, he believed the chance to work alongside another major Hollywood star would benefit both his career and the company.

He approached WWE about extending his absence, explaining that he had no intentions of leaving professional wrestling but wanted to take advantage of an opportunity that could further elevate his profile.

“We got working with WWE and said, ‘I know I’ve been out for a couple of months and supposed to come back, but there’s this thing here. I think it’s a big opportunity. I’m not leaving. I want to be the first full-time WWE wrestler that’s done two movies with A-listers back to back. I think it’s a great look for the company.’”

McIntyre admitted that he had prepared an entire pitch to convince WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque to approve the additional time away. However, the conversation turned out to be much easier than anticipated.

Triple H immediately supported the idea, leaving McIntyre surprised that he never even needed to present his argument.

“I was like, ‘Oh, damn it. But Paul, I’ve got all these notes and things. I didn’t even get to tell you.’ He was like, ‘No, D, you’re good. Just don’t even have to tell me.’”

As for his eventual return to WWE television, McIntyre made it clear that he is looking forward to showing fans what he can do inside the ring again. For the time being, however, his focus remains on what he referred to as “Hollywood Drew.”

“I can’t wait till people can see how I am in the ring, how I’m moving now. And maybe I’ll be back soon. Maybe I’ll be back later, but for now, we’re focused on Hollywood Drew.”

McIntyre also teased that his Hollywood success could become a major part of his on-screen character whenever he returns, joking that fans will hear plenty about his accomplishments outside WWE.

“Maybe that’s the thing when I come back, because I will be talking about it non-stop. Your ears are going to bleed how much I’m going to talk about it, and how much people should be grateful that I’m back because I don’t need WWE and the fans now. Y’all need me.”

Despite his growing acting career, McIntyre closed by reaffirming his commitment to the company.

“WWE is my home. I will be back.”

McIntyre did not announce a specific timetable for his WWE return.

Also during the appearance on the program, Drew McIntyre went off again on real-life issues with CM Punk.