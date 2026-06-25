WWE could be heading back across the pond for a historic episode of Monday Night Raw in the lead-up to WrestleMania 43.

According to sources familiar with internal discussions, there has been backstage talk within WWE over the past week regarding a potential return to London, England. Among those conversations, there was speculation within the locker room that the go-home edition of Raw before WrestleMania 43 could take place at The O2 Arena.

If the plans come to fruition, the episode would mark a notable milestone for the company. WrestleMania 43 is scheduled for April 2027 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and the final Raw before the event would become the first go-home edition of the flagship program to originate outside of North America.

While nothing has been officially announced and discussions remain speculative at this stage, the possibility has generated interest internally given WWE’s continued efforts to expand its international footprint.

WWE most recently visited The O2 Arena on June 22, 2026, when the company held a live episode of Monday Night Raw from the venue. SmackDown was then taped at the arena the following day as part of the same overseas tour.

For now, there is no confirmation regarding the location of the WrestleMania 43 go-home Raw, but London has reportedly been mentioned as a potential destination.

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(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)