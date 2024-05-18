– At least three more matches are expected to be added to the advertised lineup heading into the AEW Double Or Nothing 2024 pay-per-view next weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada. Among those that will be added is a bout with the AEW Trios Championships on-the-line.

– The sideline reports that Renee Paquette did during the inaugural AEW Continental Classic Tournament were specifically requested by Eddie Kingston. Paquette recently confirmed the tidbit herself.

– Speaking of Paquette and Kingston, the episode that they filmed with RJ City as the pilot for the new “Meal And A Match” TBS YouTube series was planned for months. The hope going into the project was that they would release new episodes on a monthly basis.

(H/T: Fightful Select)