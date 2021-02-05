WWE reportedly has not decided on the winner of the Universal Title match at WrestleMania 37.

As we’ve noted, the current plan is for WWE Hall of Famer Edge to challenge Roman Reigns for his Universal Title in one of the WrestleMania 37 main events. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter now reports that there is no plan for who will win the match as of this week.

On a related note, the Observer pointed to how there is a notable difference with Edge and Daniel Bryan working on the WWE creative team. It’s notable how Edge and Bryan were the two Superstars who got substantial promo time leading to the Royal Rumble Match, and the 47 year old Edge is the one pushing for a main event title shot at WrestleMania, while the 39 year old Bryan is constantly pushing to get other wrestlers over.

There is no word yet on what WWE has planned for Bryan at WrestleMania 37. Edge is scheduled for tonight’s SmackDown on FOX, and may challenge Reigns there. Edge recently spoke about wanting an Iron Man match against Bryan, among other matches with main roster Superstars, but there’s no word on if WWE has any interactions planned for the two.

