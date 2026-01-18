Elayna Black is officially back in the wrestling business.

And she’s now part of the TNA roster.

The former WWE NXT Superstar known as Cora Jade made her return on the January 15 episode of TNA iMPACT on AMC, where she was introduced to the audience by Daria Rae.

During the segment, the company confirmed that Elayna had signed with TNA, making her addition to the Knockouts division official.

Additional details regarding her status with the promotion have since emerged.

Elayna is set to be a full-time member of the TNA roster after stepping away from wrestling roughly six months ago following her release from WWE and NXT.

Her agreement with the company is believed to be a one-year deal that runs through 2026.

As of now, there has been no indication that Elayna held discussions with other wrestling promotions prior to finalizing her signing with TNA.

A fresh chapter officially begins.

Elayna Black is advertised to speak live on next week’s episode of TNA Thursday Night iMPACT on January 22, 2026.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Thursday night for complete TNA iMPACT Results.

(H/T: Fightful Select)