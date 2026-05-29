More smoke continues to surround a possible WWE return for former tag-team stars Enzo Amore and Big Cass.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com, Enzo is currently expected to appear in NXT in the near future, while the situation regarding Big Bill, formerly known as Big Cass in WWE, remains less clear internally despite increasing outside speculation.

“The current plan has Enzo Amore to be in NXT soon,” Meltzer wrote. “Nothing on Big Bill, the former Big Cass, is official or even talked about heavily in the company, but outside the company there is a lot of talk.”

That wasn’t all.

“It’s a Jericho situation where you go with the idea he’s off television for a long time with a contract coming due so he’s possibly leaving,” Meltzer continued. “In most cases that’s correct, but Jericho also showed you can’t say 100 percent. And Hobbs showed even if they are being kept on television and are holding a title and having big matches, you can’t say they are 100 percent staying either.”

Interesting situation.

The latest update follows earlier reports that Enzo was recently spotted at the WWE Performance Center, fueling additional speculation about a reunion or return to the company.

As previously reported, Big Bill’s AEW contract is believed to expire either at the end of May or in early June 2026. He has been absent from AEW television since the February parking lot street fight episode of Collision and has only wrestled two AEW matches throughout all of 2026 thus far.