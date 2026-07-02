The reason behind WWE Night of Champions featuring a six-match card has reportedly come to light.

According to backstage sources, the decision to keep the premium live event at six matches came at the request of ESPN.

The report notes that ESPN approached WWE about adding another match or two to the lineup in an effort to strengthen the paid standalone portion of the broadcast that streamed on ESPN+. The first hour of the event aired free on the ESPN television network before the remainder of the show moved exclusively to ESPN+.

Sources also indicated that the current format, with the opening hour of WWE premium live events airing free on ESPN before transitioning to ESPN+, is expected to remain in place through at least the fall of 2026.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Night Of Champions 2026 Results here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)