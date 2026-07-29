A new report has shed light on why ESPN is handling its WWE SummerSlam coverage differently this year.

As previously reported, ESPN recently unveiled its coverage plans for this weekend’s two-night WWE SummerSlam premium live event. Unlike previous WWE premium live events, however, the announcement did not include plans to simulcast the first hour of each night on ESPN or ESPN2.

Speaking on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com, Dave Meltzer said he believes the change reflects ESPN’s concerns that airing the opening hour on its linear television networks may have been hurting subscriptions to the ESPN App and ESPN Unlimited service.

According to Meltzer, the key metric for ESPN isn’t simply how many people watch the event, but how many new subscribers sign up on the day of the show.

“It’s not the viewer numbers that matter as much as the subscription numbers. It’s how many people subscribe that day, because that’s where the money is.”

Meltzer added that his impression is ESPN has been disappointed with the current performance of WWE premium live events on its streaming platform, particularly given the financial investment involved.

“My first thought was that they weren’t happy with the numbers because there are only so many homes that can get it, especially with the amount of money they’re paying. This is really the first confirmation of that.”

He also suggested the company is changing course because it believes the previous strategy wasn’t producing the desired results.

“They’re trying a different strategy because they feel the last one didn’t work.”

Meltzer pointed to the timing of the decision as particularly noteworthy, noting that if ESPN were going to test a new approach, SummerSlam is one of the biggest stages possible.

“If they skipped it for a smaller show in June, that would be one thing. But this is SummerSlam. Along with WrestleMania and the Royal Rumble, it’s one of the biggest events of the year.”

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 8/1 and 8/2 for live WWE SummerSlam 2026 Results coverage.