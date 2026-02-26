Behind-the-scenes details have surfaced regarding Tommaso Ciampa’s AEW debut and how weather impacted the timing.

Ciampa officially appeared on the January 28 episode of AEW Dynamite, coming face-to-face with Mark Briscoe across the ring in a moment that immediately got fans talking.

However, that debut almost happened days earlier.

Briscoe’s scheduled match for the January 24 edition of AEW Collision was postponed due to severe weather that forced All Elite Wrestling to make changes to the show. The original plan reportedly called for Ciampa to debut that night before the weather disrupted those creative plans.

Instead, everything was pushed back to January 28.

Interestingly, Ciampa was not moved to the WWE alumni section of the company website until the same day his AEW appearance aired. That update came several days after he had already agreed to terms with AEW and made the decision to join the promotion once his time with WWE came to an end.

Ciampa was said to have been kept completely under wraps backstage on January 28 to preserve the surprise. And when he finally stepped into the spotlight, the reaction spoke for itself.

