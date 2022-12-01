WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H reportedly has plans to book Finn Balor as one of his featured Superstars.

A recent report from WrestleVotes notes that Triple H sees a “reclamation project” in Balor as he looks to do more with some of the top talents that were underutilized by former WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon.

It was noted that Triple H and Balor have always liked each other, and now Triple H sees somewhat of a “reclamation project” in Balor, one he can get behind because of their personal relationship. Balor was Triple H’s first major signing, and he’s always believed in the Irishman.

A strong main roster push for Balor has been in the works for some time, and it’s likely that the push will pick up as we get closer to WrestleMania 39.

Balor was defeated by AJ Styles at WWE Survivor Series this past Saturday night. The Judgment Day then defeated The O.C. in eight-person tag team action on Monday’s RAW.

