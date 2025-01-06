Becky Lynch has taken on a supporting role in the upcoming film Happy Gilmore 2, PWInsider.com has confirmed.

The sequel to the iconic Adam Sandler comedy will debut on Netflix, offering a unique crossover between WWE and the streaming platform.

Sources indicate that Lynch will be part of a rival group of golfers, which also includes football star Reggie Bush. While details about her role remain under wraps, PWInsider.com can confirm that her scenes have already been filmed.

Lynch’s official return to WWE has not yet been announced, though she recently participated in WWE media appearances at Netflix headquarters in Los Angeles.

Additionally, WWE celebrity wrestler Bad Bunny and AEW’s MJF have filmed roles for the movie, which has been shooting in New Jersey.

Have a HAPPY New Year with HAPPY GILMORE 2. Coming to Netflix in 2025. pic.twitter.com/aY7JVz2r5X — Netflix (@netflix) December 25, 2024

