HOOK was originally scheduled to compete at AEW Revolution but ended up missing the show due to a late medical issue.

The former AEW Trios Champion had been announced for the 21-man Blackjack Battle Royal for the AEW National Championship at Sunday’s pay-per-view. However, when the match took place, HOOK was notably absent from the lineup.

According to Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com, HOOK was pulled from the match at the last minute because he was not medically cleared to compete. The expectation, however, is that the situation is not serious, as Alvarez indicated HOOK should ultimately be fine.

Specific details regarding the injury have not been disclosed.

HOOK’s planned participation in the match had only just been revealed the night before during Saturday’s episode of AEW Collision.

He has not wrestled since making an independent wrestling appearance in late January. His most recent AEW match came on January 7, when he competed in a Lights Out tag team match.

Despite the in-ring absence, HOOK has continued appearing on AEW programming as the self-appointed leader of The Opps, stepping into the role while Samoa Joe recovers from a reported concussion.

As for the AEW Revolution ‘Zero Hour’ pre-show match itself, Jack Perry emerged victorious in the Blackjack Battle Royal, capturing the AEW National Championship.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Revolution Results 3/15/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.