The IInspiration appear to be officially closing the book on their latest run with TNA Wrestling.

Cassie Lee and Jess McKay saw their TNA deals expire back in October, even after capturing the TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championships. While the duo continued working with the company on a series of short-term agreements, those contracts were never converted into long-term deals.

On the January 15 debut episode of TNA iMPACT on AMC from Garland, Texas, The IInspiration dropped the Knockouts tag titles (see videos below), a move that effectively marked the end of their time with the promotion.

Despite speculation, the team ultimately chose not to re-sign with TNA after finishing up this week. It’s said the door was open for them to remain, but both sides opted to move forward separately once their commitments wrapped up.

Their departure isn’t expected to signal time away from wrestling.

There is reportedly interest in The IInspiration outside of TNA, though no specific promotion has been named at this time.

.@CassieLee and @JessicaMcKay cut off Mr. Elegance! The IInspiration defend the TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Titles against The Elegance Brand RIGHT NOW on #TNAiMPACT on @AMC_TV! @justmaggielee @Heathereckless pic.twitter.com/vKJ6FUbvoA — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) January 16, 2026

(H/T: Fightful Select)