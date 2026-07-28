A familiar name with ties to both AEW and the independent wrestling scene is getting another opportunity with WWE.

KJ Orso is in Minnesota this week and is among the talent taking part in WWE’s latest round of tryouts during SummerSlam week. No reason has been given as to why Orso did not publicly announce his participation ahead of time.

Orso has become a standout performer on the independent circuit in recent years, particularly through his work with GCW. Wrestling fans may also recognize him from his time in AEW, where he competed for several years under the masked Fuego Del Sol persona before departing the company and eventually shedding the gimmick in favor of wrestling as KJ Orso.

This isn’t Orso’s first interaction with WWE. Back in January 2020, the 30-year-old appeared on WWE Raw, where he competed in a televised squash match against Erick Rowan.

Despite pursuing a WWE opportunity, Orso has remained on good terms with AEW since his departure. He has made several appearances at AEW and ROH tapings in recent years, although he has not been featured by either promotion since adopting the KJ Orso ring name.

(H/T: Fightful Select)