Janai Kai appears to be under contract with AEW.

According to sources within AEW, Kai is currently under contract with the company, although it has not been confirmed whether she is signed to a full-time deal or working under a per-appearance agreement.

Kai has become a regular presence on Ring of Honor programming since May 2026, competing against several prominent names on the roster, including Athena, Deonna Purrazzo, Mina Shirakawa, Billie Starkz, Maya World and Queen Aminata.

The 27-year-old also has history with ROH dating back to the promotion’s previous incarnation in 2021.

Prior to her recent run with ROH, Kai spent more than a year and a half with MLW. During her time with the promotion, she captured the MLW Women’s World Featherweight Championship and remains the longest-reigning champion in the title’s history.

Kai is also no stranger to AEW. She made several appearances for the promotion in 2021 and 2022, stepping into the ring with the likes of Jade Cargill and Athena.

(H/T: Fightful Select)