Gallus may be headed to MLW, but that might not have been the only major U.S. promotion interested in them.

Joe and Mark Coffey, collectively known as Gallus, are expected to make their MLW debuts in the near future. However, one report notes that there was notable internal support within AEW for the duo to be brought in late last year. The push reportedly came from multiple talents backstage, though nothing ultimately materialized on that front.

Interestingly, former NXT Tag-Team Champions Gallus were backstage visiting at this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite in Orlando, FL., alongside Wolfgang, who has also been working MLW dates. All three are currently in the United States on visas, adding fuel to speculation about their next moves.

At one point during their WWE run, Gallus were slated for plans on the main roster, though those plans never came to fruition.

As of now, there has been no confirmation on whether Joe and Mark Coffey have officially signed contracts with MLW or if their appearances will be on a per-date basis.

Gallus were released by WWE in May 2025, bringing an end to their run with the company after several years across NXT UK and NXT.

MORE NEWS: Former WWE Superstar Reveals Royalty Check Statement For Embarrassingly Low Payoff

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)