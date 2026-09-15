Dani Luna could be on her way to AEW following her departure from TNA Wrestling.

According to a new report, Luna has drawn interest from AEW, with sources indicating that if she has not already signed with the company, there is an expectation that she could do so soon.

Word of AEW’s interest in Luna was reportedly making the rounds before the company’s recent European dates. At least one source believed Luna could make her debut during the tour, though that ultimately did not happen.

Luna has worked a limited schedule in recent months, although she made several appearances for Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling over the summer.

The 27-year-old previously competed for WWE as part of the NXT UK brand, joining the promotion when she was just 20 years old.

Luna later spent nearly three years with TNA Wrestling, where she became a two-time TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champion alongside Jody Threat.

(H/T: Fightful Select)