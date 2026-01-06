Another WWE NXT standout may soon be headed for the main roster.

This time a former top star and champion from AEW’s past.

Blake Monroe has reportedly been discussed internally for a potential call-up, with conversations picking up in recent weeks.

While many of the recent call-ups from NXT have been done as a way to help fill the new weekly three-hour format for WWE’s main roster blue brand on WWE SmackDown every Friday night, there is belief in some circles that she could ultimately land on the red brand via WWE Raw on Monday nights when the move is finalized.

There has also been talk that Monroe’s short-term creative direction may be shifting, with changes possibly coming as soon as this week.

Blake Monroe has been working in NXT since making the jump from AEW, where she was a former AEW Women’s World Champion as “The Glamour” Mariah May.

WWE has already begun moving several NXT names into the spotlight, as Trick Williams, Oba Femi, Je’Von Evans, and Jordynne Grace have all either been promoted or strongly teased for main roster roles.

And they’re not expected to be the last ones making the jump.

