Another longtime All Elite Wrestling name has been quietly taking on additional responsibilities behind the scenes.

“The Premier Athlete” Tony Nese has been serving as a coach/agent for AEW. He was listed in that capacity for this past Saturday’s AEW Collision, and when asked, sources in the company confirmed he has been working in that role for some time, though it had not been publicly acknowledged until now.

While Nese has remained active in the ring — primarily on Ring of Honor programming — his in-ring schedule has slowed over the last two years. He continues to team with longtime partner Ariya Daivari on ROH TV.

Nese, who has been wrestling for two decades, has worked extensively across the independent circuit, as well as in TNA/Impact Wrestling, WWE, and AEW.

As noted, Angelico has also been working as a producer in AEW as of late.

