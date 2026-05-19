A pair of former WWE names were reportedly backstage at this week’s Ring of Honor television tapings in Florida.

Among those spotted at the event were Carlito and Bobby Steveson, both of whom spent time with WWE in recent years. Carlito was said to be visiting the tapings, as his brothers Epico and Primo competed during the ROH sessions.

While Carlito has remained associated with WWE throughout his career and has never wrestled for AEW or ROH, he was reportedly backstage supporting family during the tapings.

Meanwhile, Bobby Steveson was also present backstage, and there was said to be talk that he may have been working at the event in some capacity, although he did not wrestle on the show.

Steveson previously competed in WWE NXT under the name Damon Kemp before departing the company. Since leaving WWE, he has wrestled only sporadically over the past two years.

(H/T: Fightful Select)