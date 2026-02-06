Former WWE Tag-Team Champions could soon be making another major move.

According to a new report, All Elite Wrestling has shown interest in The IInspiration, with Jessica McKay and Cassie Lee potentially AEW-bound following their recent TNA exit.

McKay and Lee wrapped up their run with TNA Wrestling last month on the company’s AMC debut episode.

On that show, they dropped the Knockouts Tag Team Championships to The Elegance Brand, which marked their final appearance with the promotion.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com, Dave Meltzer noted that there has been significant backstage discussion about the duo possibly joining AEW.

Meltzer wrote, “We’ve heard a lot of talk of The Iinspiration (Jessica McKay & Cassie Lee) coming in, really ever since they left TNA for another opportunity right after losing their tag titles to The Elegance Brand on the AMC debut show on 1/15.”

Nothing has been officially confirmed, but the chatter suggests AEW has at least explored the idea.

Before reinventing themselves as The Iinspiration, McKay and Lee rose to prominence in WWE as Billie Kay and Peyton Royce, collectively known as The IIconics, where they captured the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.