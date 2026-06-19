A veteran AEW performer may finally be on the verge of returning to the ring.

According to one source, AEW has internally discussed bringing Matt Sydal back for in-ring action after his lengthy absence from company programming.

While Sydal has not competed for AEW in over two years, he has remained under contract throughout that time and has continued to be listed on the promotion’s official roster.

Fans last saw Sydal wrestle for AEW on the May 22, 2024 episode of Dynamite, where he was defeated by Konosuke Takeshita. The bout ultimately became his most recent match for the company before stepping away to address a long-standing injury issue.

Following that appearance, Sydal underwent major surgery on his right foot stemming from damage caused by a motorcycle accident that occurred more than a decade ago. The procedure was reportedly extensive, with surgeons breaking and re-fusing three bones while also inserting hardware to realign several toes into their proper joints.

The good news is that Sydal’s recovery appears to be firmly behind him.

The former WWE Tag Team Champion, known to many WWE fans as Evan Bourne, returned to action on July 19, 2025, when he faced wrestling legend Ultimo Dragon at an event in France. Although Sydal was unsuccessful in that match, it marked his first bout after an extended rehabilitation process.

Since then, the 42-year-old has made a handful of independent wrestling appearances but has yet to reemerge on AEW television.

(H/T: PWInsider)