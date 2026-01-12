A familiar name is sticking around in TNA Wrestling.

According to one source, it has been confirmed that former WWE Superstar Cedric Alexander has re-signed with TNA Wrestling, securing his future with the promotion after his previous deal quietly expired late last year.

Alexander’s prior TNA contract was said to have wrapped up around TNA Bound For Glory 2025, with the two sides recently coming to terms on a new agreement. Word is that his earlier run with the company was done on a short-term basis, though the length of the newly signed deal has not yet been disclosed.

The timing is notable, as Alexander is currently slated to challenge for the TNA X-Division Championship at the TNA Genesis 2026 pay-per-view later this month, positioning him prominently on an upcoming major event.

Outside of TNA, Alexander also made headlines recently at WrestleCade, where he reunited with former WWE Hurt Business allies MVP and Shelton Benjamin. The duo are now two-thirds of The Hurt Syndicate in AEW, adding some extra intrigue to Alexander’s name circulating across multiple promotions.

For now, Alexander’s focus remains on TNA, and the X-Division gold appears to be firmly in his sights.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 1/17 for TNA Genesis 2026 results coverage from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, TX.

