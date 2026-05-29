Leon Slater’s future with TNA Wrestling may already be coming into focus.

According to the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com, Slater is expected to depart the company once his current contract expires, with WWE and AEW both believed to be possible landing spots for the rising star.

The report came after Slater dropped the X-Division Championship to Cedric Alexander during a 2-out-of-3 Falls match at the May 14 TNA live event in Sacramento.

“Cedric Alexander beat Leon Slater to win the X Division title in a 2/3 fall match on the 5/14 live show from Sacramento,” Meltzer wrote. “So Slater ended up tied with Austin Aries (2011-2012) for the longest X title run at 298 days.”

The timing of the title change reportedly raised some eyebrows internally and among fans, especially since Slater was only days away from officially surpassing Aries’ record-setting reign.

Interesting timing, to say the least.

Meltzer noted that there was frustration from some people over the decision not to let Slater break the record outright before dropping the championship.

“A lot of people were mad about them not letting him break the record,” Meltzer added. “But the belief is Slater is gone to WWE or AEW when his contract is up.”

As of now, neither TNA Wrestling nor Leon Slater has publicly commented on the report or addressed his contract status.