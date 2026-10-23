WWE has reportedly added four new female prospects to its developmental system.

According to Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com, Gabriela Martinez Asensi, Silvia Likki, Elly Finch, and Tayleigh Robertson have all signed with WWE and relocated to Orlando, Florida, within the past week to begin training at the WWE Performance Center.

All four women come from athletic backgrounds and previously participated in WWE tryouts before receiving contracts.

Martinez Asensi, who is originally from Spain, previously played collegiate tennis at the University of Missouri. She is also a fitness coach with a significant social media following and speaks Spanish, English, and German.

Likki, a CrossFit athlete from Italy, also brings a sizable social media presence to WWE, with more than 200,000 followers on Instagram.

Finch’s signing was first reported earlier this week. She previously competed in track and field at Michigan State University before making the transition toward professional wrestling.

Robertson, meanwhile, has a background in amateur wrestling and bodybuilding. She previously attended Snow College and Utah Tech.

The four newcomers will now begin their development at WWE’s Orlando training facility as they work toward potential future appearances on WWE programming.