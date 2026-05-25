Questions are beginning to surface regarding FTR’s long-term future in AEW following Double or Nothing 2026.

According to a new report from one source, FTR are nearing the option year of the four-year contracts they signed with All Elite Wrestling back in 2023.

The report notes that Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler view themselves as one of the company’s most reliable acts and believe their pay should reflect that status moving forward.

“Sources close to the situation describe FTR as believing their value and consistency over the last several years should place them among AEW’s top-tier acts financially,” the report said. “There has also reportedly been at least preliminary interest from WWE communicated through mutual contacts as the situation continues to draw attention internally.

“At present, there is no indication a departure is imminent, though FTR’s future beyond the current option year remains unclear.”

The timing of the report comes immediately after FTR dropped the AEW Tag Team Championships at Double or Nothing, where Adam Copeland and Christian Cage defeated Harwood and Wheeler to capture the titles.

FTR originally arrived in AEW in 2020 shortly after receiving their releases from WWE. Since then, the team has established itself as one of the promotion’s cornerstone tag acts, holding the AEW Tag Team Titles on three separate occasions.

There has also been past speculation regarding how long the duo plans to continue wrestling full-time. A few years ago, FTR publicly stated they believed this current AEW contract could potentially be their final run as full-time performers.

Meanwhile, WWE has reportedly been looking to strengthen its tag team division again following several notable departures in recent months.

However, it’s believed the company’s focus is primarily on rebuilding internally instead of aggressively pursuing outside signings.

During their previous WWE stint, FTR competed under the name The Revival and were vocal at times about their frustrations with how the tag team division was prioritized under the Vince McMahon regime.

As of now, the report does not indicate whether FTR has any genuine interest in returning to WWE, especially given how different the company’s leadership structure is today compared to their previous run.

(H/T: BodySlam+)