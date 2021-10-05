WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg vs. Bobby Lashley in a No Holds Barred match has been officially announced for WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on Thursday, October 21.

As we’ve noted, Goldberg has a WWE contract that runs through next year, which is good for two matches per year. The No Holds Barred match with Lashley will be his third this year as he faced Drew McIntyre in January, and then wrestled Lashley at SummerSlam in August.

In an update, it was noted on Wrestling Observer Radio how Goldberg has a specific contract for WWE’s events in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

It’s likely that we won’t see Goldberg again until his two matches in 2022, which would be the final matches of his run unless he re-negotiates for an extension. It was noted that he likely re-negotiated his contract to accommodate the Saudi Arabia shows, which bring a significant payday.

