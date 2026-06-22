There is growing frustration behind the scenes in WWE about one particular division.

The tag-team scene on WWE’s blue brand.

According to one source, there is a growing frustration backstage in WWE regarding the lack of depth being presented in terms of competitiveness and the depth of variety in the tag-team division on the SmackDown side of things.

The source was quick to point out, however, that current WWE World Tag-Team Champions Damian Priest and R-Truth are “beloved backstage” in the company.

Damian Priest and R-Truth won the WWE Tag Team Championship on March 20, 2026, by defeating Tama Tonga and JC Mateo on the episode of WWE SmackDown in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The duo most recently defended the gold against Tama and Talla Tonga on the June 19, 2026 episode of WWE SmackDown in Kansas City, Missouri.

WWE is taking many of their champions to Saudi Arabia for their annual WWE Night Of Champions premium live event this weekend. Currently, Priest and Truth are not booked for the show.

(H/T: WRKD Wrestling)