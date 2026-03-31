New details have surfaced regarding the creative direction behind a major WrestleMania 42 showdown.

And what didn’t influence it.

Despite recent speculation, Bron Breakker’s health status was not a determining factor in WWE booking Gunther vs. Seth Rollins for next month’s WrestleMania 42 event.

The match between the two former WWE World Heavyweight Champions came together on this week’s episode of Raw, following a chaotic segment that saw Rollins take out Paul Heyman with a steel chair.

Naturally, that development led to questions.

During a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com, Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez discussed the situation, with early speculation suggesting the bout may have been put together due to Breakker not being medically cleared in time for the show.

However, Meltzer moved to clear that up.

Taking to X on Tuesday, he noted that the Gunther vs. Rollins match was not created as a backup plan due to Breakker’s status, stating that “that was the updated plan regardless.” He also added, “There were multiple other ideas since that specific injury.”

That clarification shuts down the assumption that WWE pivoted solely because of Breakker’s condition.

For context, Breakker, and the also-injured Bronson Reed, were written off television last October after taking out Rollins in storyline, which coincided with Rollins undergoing shoulder surgery. While Rollins returned to action in February, neither Breakker nor Reed have resurfaced on WWE programming to follow up on that angle.

Interestingly, reports earlier this month indicated there was optimism surrounding Breakker potentially being cleared in time for WrestleMania 42 as he continues to recover from hernia surgery.

Meanwhile, Gunther’s WrestleMania plans have also undergone changes, as he was originally expected to face Rey Mysterio before Mysterio was sidelined due to injury.

So, yes, plans changed.

But not for the reason many assumed.