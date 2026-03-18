A major WrestleMania 42 plan involving GUNTHER may have hit an unexpected roadblock.

According to reports, GUNTHER’s originally planned creative direction for WrestleMania 42 was a high-profile showdown against Rey Mysterio.

Another legend.

However, those plans were thrown into uncertainty after Mysterio suffered a rib injury ahead of the WWE Royal Rumble premium live event in Saudi Arabia.

As things stand, it’s currently unclear whether GUNTHER will have a match at WrestleMania next month, as Mysterio’s status remains in question pending medical clearance.

That said, the expectation is that GUNTHER will still factor into one of the two nights of WrestleMania 42.

And it would make sense.

The dominant star is arguably riding the biggest wave of momentum in his career right now, especially after embracing his “Career-Killer” persona in recent months.

During that run, GUNTHER has been credited with retiring several top WWE names, including John Cena, AJ Styles, and Bill Goldberg.

With that kind of momentum behind him, it would be a surprise if WWE left him off the WrestleMania card entirely, even if plans ultimately need to change.

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 18 and Sunday, April 19, live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 4/18 and 4/19 for live WrestleMania 42 Results coverage.

(H/T: BodySlam+)