A top AEW star could be stepping away from television in the near future.

Adam “Hangman” Page came up short in the main event of AEW Revolution, losing with the added stipulation that he can no longer challenge for the AEW World Championship.

The result immediately left fans wondering what’s next for the former world champion.

For now, the answer may be… nothing.

Sources indicate that Page is currently expected to take time away from AEW programming. It remains unclear exactly when that break will begin, as there’s still a possibility he could appear on upcoming episodes of Dynamite before stepping away.

Either way, the current plan calls for Hangman to take some time off.

It’s worth noting that Page also recently lost the AEW Trios Championships, further signaling a natural pause point in his ongoing storylines.

Interesting timing.

The former AEW World Champion previously took a hiatus following AEW Revolution in 2024, ultimately returning after roughly four months.

As for this upcoming absence, there’s no firm timetable, with the length described as undetermined and potentially lasting anywhere from a few weeks to several months.

(H/T: Fightful Select)